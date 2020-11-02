Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Brown, William Dale 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg
Payton, Carolyn Noel 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shively, Ellen Long 11 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cook, Bennie R. graveside service was private Oct. 30 at Utica Hillcrest Cemetery, Utica
Endris, John Robert memorial service to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Monroe, Carl Ray 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Murphy, Mary L. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Sparks Sr., David P. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Trueblood, Wayne 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Babcock, Jeff private beachside service with Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, SC, entrusted with arrangements
