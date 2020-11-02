Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Brown, William Dale 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg

Payton, Carolyn Noel 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Shively, Ellen Long 11 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Cook, Bennie R. graveside service was private Oct. 30 at Utica Hillcrest Cemetery, Utica

Endris, John Robert memorial service to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Monroe, Carl Ray 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Murphy, Mary L. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Sparks Sr., David P. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Trueblood, Wayne 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Babcock, Jeff private beachside service with Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, SC, entrusted with arrangements

