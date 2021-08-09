Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Hattabaugh, Ronnie Lee 7 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Keown, Mary "Betty" E., 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

McClure, Lydia Sue 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

McCulloch, A. Joann noon Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Brown, Lauren L. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany

Poole, Brenda K. 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Ward, Robert Lee cremation was chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you