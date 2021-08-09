Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Hattabaugh, Ronnie Lee 7 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Keown, Mary "Betty" E., 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
McClure, Lydia Sue 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
McCulloch, A. Joann noon Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown, Lauren L. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany
Poole, Brenda K. 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Ward, Robert Lee cremation was chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.