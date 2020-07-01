Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Lindley, Laura Y. memorial service, 6 p.m. Monday, at E.M.Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Sullivan, Harry A. 11 a.m. Friday, at Adams Family Funeral Home, Henryville
FLOYD COUNTY
Baird, James A. 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Needham, Lloyd W., Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Wilson Jr., Samuel 12 noon Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.