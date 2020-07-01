Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Lindley, Laura Y. memorial service, 6 p.m. Monday, at E.M.Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Sullivan, Harry A. 11 a.m. Friday, at Adams Family Funeral Home, Henryville

FLOYD COUNTY

Baird, James A. 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Needham, Lloyd W., Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Wilson Jr., Samuel 12 noon Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

