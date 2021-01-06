Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hennegan, Kevin D. 6 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Landrum, Mary Rose 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Manor, Judy A. memorial gathering, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Grieb, Ewald 11 a.m. Monday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Hayes, Theodore L. "Ted" 10 a.m. Saturday, at Calvary Road Baptist Church, New Albany
Pickerill, Ruth E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Salisbury, Patricia Ann 3 p.m. Sunday, at Tunnel Mill Christian Church, Georgetown
Treece, Betty Davis noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Walker, Jerry Lynn noon Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Wilcox, John H. cremation chosen with Newcomer Creations Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for John Mephin. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.