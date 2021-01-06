Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hennegan, Kevin D. 6 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Landrum, Mary Rose 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Manor, Judy A. memorial gathering, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Grieb, Ewald 11 a.m. Monday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Hayes, Theodore L. "Ted" 10 a.m. Saturday, at Calvary Road Baptist Church, New Albany

Pickerill, Ruth E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Salisbury, Patricia Ann 3 p.m. Sunday, at Tunnel Mill Christian Church, Georgetown

Treece, Betty Davis noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Walker, Jerry Lynn noon Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Wilcox, John H. cremation chosen with Newcomer Creations Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for John Mephin. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677

