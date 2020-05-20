Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Morgan, Patricia A. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Thomas, Shelby Alana 12 noon Saturday at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Farish Sr., Paul L. private visitation Saturday with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Mann, Patricia Olszewski Waggoner a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
