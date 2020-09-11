Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hart, Harold David 2 p.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church, Charlestown
Hill, Pamila 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Pangburn, Gregory S. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis
Popp, Mary Jean 12 noon Saturday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, St. Joe Campus, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Baldwin, Harold Wayne private graveside service Monday, with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Holtman, Janice L. 12 noon Wednesday, at The Cathedral of the Assumption, Louisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.