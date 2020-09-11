Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hart, Harold David 2 p.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church, Charlestown

Hill, Pamila 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Pangburn, Gregory S. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis

Popp, Mary Jean 12 noon Saturday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, St. Joe Campus, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Baldwin, Harold Wayne private graveside service Monday, with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Holtman, Janice L. 12 noon Wednesday, at The Cathedral of the Assumption, Louisville

