Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Brawner, Mildred (Heady) 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Harbin, Verda D. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Koopman, Mary Kathryn (Gannon) private funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Starlight
Leighty, Mi Hui, Lankford Funeral Home & Family Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Lockard, Norma Lee 2 p.m. Wednesday, at E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
McKinley, Michael Eugene 1 p.m. Friday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg
Palmer, Charles David private service Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Sampson Sr., Karel Thomas E.M. Coots Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Spann, Valerie Dempsey 11 a.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Stone Jr., Freeman Clair, service was 11 a.m. Jan. 19, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Der Ohanian, Lillian “Jeanne” (Callahan) private graveside service Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery, New Albany, with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements
Hubert, Betty Ann 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Huckleberry, Leonore Gastineau 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Loyd, Charles F. private service streamed live at 2 p.m. Saturday on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fkraftfuneral
Money, Hazel A., 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Rexroat, Donald L. 11 a..m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
