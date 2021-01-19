Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Brawner, Mildred (Heady) 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Harbin, Verda D. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Koopman, Mary Kathryn (Gannon) private funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Starlight

Leighty, Mi Hui, Lankford Funeral Home & Family Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Lockard, Norma Lee 2 p.m. Wednesday, at E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

McKinley, Michael Eugene 1 p.m. Friday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg

Palmer, Charles David private service Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Sampson Sr., Karel Thomas E.M. Coots Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Spann, Valerie Dempsey 11 a.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Stone Jr., Freeman Clair, service was 11 a.m. Jan. 19, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Der Ohanian, Lillian “Jeanne” (Callahan) private graveside service Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery, New Albany, with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements

Hubert, Betty Ann 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Huckleberry, Leonore Gastineau 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Loyd, Charles F. private service streamed live at 2 p.m. Saturday on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fkraftfuneral

Money, Hazel A., 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Rexroat, Donald L. 11 a..m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

