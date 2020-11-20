Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune. 

FLOYD COUNTY

Alexander, Ken Roger 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hilles, Eleanor Ethel (Barna) cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Nevitt, Timothy 7 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Pamperin, M. Karleen 1 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Wagner, Darlene 11 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Potts, Bette K. passed Nov. 11 in Ft. Myers, FL

