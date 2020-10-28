Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Gilliam, Zachary Adam 2 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Hertzsch, E. Jackson "Jack" 1 p.m. Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Partipilo, Anita L. services pending with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Wilton, Christopher 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bellamy, Robert L. Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Brown, William C. "Buddy" 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Milam, Katherine Alberta 6 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Murphy, James "Leroy" 11 a.m. Saturday, a Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Ray, William Albert "Doodle" 6 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Chastain, Brian Ray 1 p.m. Thursday, at Westview Christian Church, Campbellsburg

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Richard Glenn Wilson of Clarksville. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

