Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Gilliam, Zachary Adam 2 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Hertzsch, E. Jackson "Jack" 1 p.m. Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Partipilo, Anita L. services pending with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Wilton, Christopher 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bellamy, Robert L. Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Brown, William C. "Buddy" 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Milam, Katherine Alberta 6 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Murphy, James "Leroy" 11 a.m. Saturday, a Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Ray, William Albert "Doodle" 6 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Chastain, Brian Ray 1 p.m. Thursday, at Westview Christian Church, Campbellsburg
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Richard Glenn Wilson of Clarksville. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
