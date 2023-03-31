Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Broadus, Emilia — 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Magunson, Jerold — 5 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Stocksdale, Melody Lynn — Celebration of Life, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Dailey, Cheryl Ann — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Loi, Fern P. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany

Morris, Gregory — Memorial service, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

MARION COUNTY

Holtman, Gregory P. — 1130 a.m. April 8, at Eagle Creek Community Church, Indianapolis

OUT OF STATE

Alt, Carolyn S. — Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Christ Church United Methodist, Brownsboro Road, Louisville

Kremer, James Richard — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Louisville

