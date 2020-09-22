Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Bloomer, Karen S. 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Clapp, Sharion Ann 1 p.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Day, Fred 1 p.m. Saturday, at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis

Jones, Donald Keith 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Stegall, Vicky Lynn 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Andres, Norma L. (Banet) 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Combs, Joe Ivan 2 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Fessel Jr., Coen Joseph 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Reber, Terry J. 7 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Shirley, Martha May (Osterholt) 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Truitt, Carolyn J. (Weaver) 3 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Wolfe, Harold George, 1p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Rannie Rogers. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

