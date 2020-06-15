Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Huddleston, Opal service was Monday, June 15, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

McClellan, Edith M. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Harrell, Cynthia Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Sacksteder, Marian Lee 3 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Smith, Mildred Louise 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Thomas, Steven Lee 12 noon Thursday, at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT-OF-STATE

Adams, Ruth Marie 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Immaculate Catholic Church, Owensboro, KY

