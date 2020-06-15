Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Huddleston, Opal service was Monday, June 15, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
McClellan, Edith M. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Harrell, Cynthia Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Sacksteder, Marian Lee 3 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Smith, Mildred Louise 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Thomas, Steven Lee 12 noon Thursday, at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT-OF-STATE
Adams, Ruth Marie 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Immaculate Catholic Church, Owensboro, KY
