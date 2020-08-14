Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Cope, Cheri A. 5 p.m. Saturday, Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
Dixon, Rose M. 4-8 p.m. Monday visitation, E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home
Jackson, John William Jr., noon Tuesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel
Logsdon, Joyce Ann private services under direction of Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Sanderfer, Beatrice Rebecca "Bea" 1 p.m. Saturday, First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville
Standafer, Barbara Ruth, private services
Shelton, Stephanie Renee 1 p.m. Saturday memorial service at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
South, Tina L. 1 p.m. Saturday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Crady, Donnie Lee 2 p.m. Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel
Lindsey, Carolyn Ruth (Wright) Kays 1 p.m. Monday Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Patterson, Ladonne S. private service Saturday
Quinn, Sue Adams 11 a.m. Saturday in New Castle, Ky., Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, KY. in charge of arrangements
OUT OF COUNTY
Spears, Melinda Sue no services, Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey, in charge of arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Harper, Clinton Lawrence 11 a.m. Wednesday, Highlands Funeral Home, Louisville
