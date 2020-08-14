Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Cope, Cheri A. 5 p.m. Saturday, Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville

Dixon, Rose M. 4-8 p.m. Monday visitation, E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home

Jackson, John William Jr., noon Tuesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel

Logsdon, Joyce Ann private services under direction of Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany

Sanderfer, Beatrice Rebecca "Bea" 1 p.m. Saturday, First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville

Standafer, Barbara Ruth, private services

Shelton, Stephanie Renee 1 p.m. Saturday memorial service at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

South, Tina L. 1 p.m. Saturday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY

Crady, Donnie Lee 2 p.m. Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel

Lindsey, Carolyn Ruth (Wright) Kays 1 p.m. Monday Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Patterson, Ladonne S. private service Saturday

Quinn, Sue Adams 11 a.m. Saturday in New Castle, Ky., Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, KY. in charge of arrangements

OUT OF COUNTY

Spears, Melinda Sue no services, Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey, in charge of arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Harper, Clinton Lawrence 11 a.m. Wednesday, Highlands Funeral Home, Louisville

