Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Shireman, Mary Lou 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Trinkle, Vera E. 12 noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Daryl A. Smith. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the Coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

