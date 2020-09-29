Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Shireman, Mary Lou 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Trinkle, Vera E. 12 noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Daryl A. Smith. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the Coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.