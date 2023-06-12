Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Czape, Michael R. – Memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Prather, Russell Edward – 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Castle Jr., Herman – 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Fulton, Tammy Lea – 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Kopp, Betty "Willie" Jean – Noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
McCormick, Danny Lee – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at The Salvation Army, New Albany
Pelkey Sr., Larry G. – 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Stumler, Nathan Michael – 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Sutherland, Juanita L. – 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Gibson, Paul – 11 a.m. Monday, at Owen Funeral Home, Jeffersontown (Taylorsville Road Chapel), KY
Thomas, Marlin Dwayne – 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.), Sheogerdsville, KY
