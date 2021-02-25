Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Delaney, Michael Keith noon Tuesday, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Edwards, Nancy Lynne 1 p.m. Friday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Hopkins, Stephen L. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Roll, Katie Marie 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Dillman, Jimmie Marie 1 p.m. Friday, at Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, Louisville
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Charles T. Jones. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.