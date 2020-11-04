Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Brown, William Dale 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg

Howard, Greg E. 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg

Shively, Ellen Long 11 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Cook, Julie Louise 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Jacobs, Dan 10 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

King, Sylvia L. 11:30 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Meeks, Wilmadean 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Road Chapel, New Albany

Trueblood, Wayne 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany

