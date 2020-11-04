Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Brown, William Dale 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg
Howard, Greg E. 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
Shively, Ellen Long 11 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cook, Julie Louise 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Jacobs, Dan 10 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
King, Sylvia L. 11:30 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Meeks, Wilmadean 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Road Chapel, New Albany
Trueblood, Wayne 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany
