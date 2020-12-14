Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Curry, Delbert Ray 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Higdon, Gertrude memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Rogers, Mildred Louise 1 p.. Tuesday, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Moyer, William Charles 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Nicholson, Olivia D. 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Russell, Kenneth Ronald private service, 3 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Tyler, Suzanne Wolford 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Chinn, Betty J. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Murry, Michael Lee celebration of life service tentatively planned for May 8 in Salem
OUT OF STATE
Hughley Sr., James cremation was chosen with private gathering to be held at a later date
