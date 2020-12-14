Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Curry, Delbert Ray 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Higdon, Gertrude memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Rogers, Mildred Louise 1 p.. Tuesday, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Moyer, William Charles 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Nicholson, Olivia D. 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Russell, Kenneth Ronald private service, 3 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany

Tyler, Suzanne Wolford 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Chinn, Betty J. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Murry, Michael Lee celebration of life service tentatively planned for May 8 in Salem

OUT OF STATE

Hughley Sr., James cremation was chosen with private gathering to be held at a later date

