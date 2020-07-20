Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Brendle, Rita M. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Doup, Gerald William 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville

Meyer, Patricia "Pat" Sue private service with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Earls, Venita L. 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Koopman, Hazel Marie (James) 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Sajko, Helen Almyra 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Thacker, Phyllis 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Duncan, Marilyn Jane 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Lighthouse United Methodist Church, Elizabeth

