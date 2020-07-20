Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Brendle, Rita M. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Doup, Gerald William 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
Meyer, Patricia "Pat" Sue private service with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Earls, Venita L. 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Koopman, Hazel Marie (James) 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Sajko, Helen Almyra 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Thacker, Phyllis 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Duncan, Marilyn Jane 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Lighthouse United Methodist Church, Elizabeth
