Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Holaday, Amy Jo 1 p.m. Saturday, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Charlestown
Reilly, Jack L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Eastside Christian Church, Jeffersonville
Rhodes, Rosalind Kay 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Stone, Daisy Marie Welsh 11 a.m. Saturday, at Speed Memorial Church, Sellersburg
Winters, Charles and Gerry 2 p.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
FLOYD COUNTY
Clay, Betty Jane (Cogswell) 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Enlow, Larry Paul 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Heeke, Eugene R. 10 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Striegel, Laura Denise 3 p.m. Saturday, at Hubers Lake House, Starlight
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Jackson, Lucille Bruther 1 p.m. Saturday, at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre-Hanover Chapel, Hanover
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Hein, Rilda Ann private graveside service Monday, at Olive Branch Cemetery, Pekin
OUT OF STATE
Schroeder, Judith Hutchens private memorial service will be held in Elizabethtown, KY
