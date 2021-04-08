Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Holaday, Amy Jo 1 p.m. Saturday, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Charlestown

Reilly, Jack L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Eastside Christian Church, Jeffersonville

Rhodes, Rosalind Kay 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Stone, Daisy Marie Welsh 11 a.m. Saturday, at Speed Memorial Church, Sellersburg

Winters, Charles and Gerry 2 p.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville

FLOYD COUNTY

Clay, Betty Jane (Cogswell) 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Enlow, Larry Paul 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Heeke, Eugene R. 10 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Striegel, Laura Denise 3 p.m. Saturday, at Hubers Lake House, Starlight

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Jackson, Lucille Bruther 1 p.m. Saturday, at Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre-Hanover Chapel, Hanover

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Hein, Rilda Ann private graveside service Monday, at Olive Branch Cemetery, Pekin

OUT OF STATE

Schroeder, Judith Hutchens private memorial service will be held in Elizabethtown, KY

