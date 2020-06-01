Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Beyl, Laverne graveside service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, at New Chapel Cemetery, Jeffersonville, with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Elliott, Charles W. private service with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Hartz, Jerome Douglas, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Isgrigg, Barbara Joann 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Schmitz, Rebecca "Becky" Carle 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Smith, Keith Michael memorial service, 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Somerville, Rodney Keefe 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Kelly, Gary Lee funeral service private on Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
Stemle, James W. 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Mayfield, George Daniel 11 a.m. Friday, at Antioch Church, Lanesville
