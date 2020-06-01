Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Beyl, Laverne graveside service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, at New Chapel Cemetery, Jeffersonville, with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Elliott, Charles W. private service with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Hartz, Jerome Douglas, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Isgrigg, Barbara Joann 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Schmitz, Rebecca "Becky" Carle 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Smith, Keith Michael memorial service, 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Somerville, Rodney Keefe 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Kelly, Gary Lee funeral service private on Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany

Stemle, James W. 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Mayfield, George Daniel 11 a.m. Friday, at Antioch Church, Lanesville

