Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Clapp, Amber Joann — Celebration of life 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. (today)Tuesday, at Preservation Station, 100 Preservation Pl., Jeffersonville
Higgs, Matthew Alan — 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Holstner, David Sean — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with his care
Pierson, Estel J. — 3 p.m. (today) Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Pierson, Janice J. — 3 p.m. (today) Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Friar Poff OFM Conv., Pius — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Mount St. Francis Chapel, Mt. St. Francis
Hadley, Elaine Louise (Atkins) —11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
McCutcheon, Marquita — 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Savely, Leonard “Leroy” — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Williams, Cary — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Thomas Payne, born March 11, 1957. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.
