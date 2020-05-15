Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Comer, Mary L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Moses, Barbara D. funeral Mass, noon Tuesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Cunningham, Richard private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Elliott, David Paul private service Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Hord, Dr. Edward Eugene private service with Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, Bardstown, KY, entrusted with arrangements

