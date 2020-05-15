Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Comer, Mary L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Moses, Barbara D. funeral Mass, noon Tuesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Cunningham, Richard private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Elliott, David Paul private service Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Hord, Dr. Edward Eugene private service with Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, Bardstown, KY, entrusted with arrangements
