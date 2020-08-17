Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Baker, Joyce Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Everage, Ellogene Louise Marie 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Phillips, Dolly Marie 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Barger, Eva Dean private graveside service Wednesday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Cheever, Lance Michael 4 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Frossard, John Robert 3 p.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg
Horner, Shirley Ann Eakins 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Abundant Life Memorial Gardens, New Albany
Mayfield, Mary Ann (Bright) 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
