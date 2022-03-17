Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Isaac, Bonnie L. — Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Jackson, Irvin Lee — Noon Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Wilson, Barbara L. (Huntsinger) — 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Curts, Norman K. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Hadley, Elaine Louise (Atkins) —11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Peay, LaVerne Wathen — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Peters, Ronald — Private service will be held at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Richmer, Wilbur G. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Lanesville
Storie, Micky Don — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Calvary Christian Church, Sellersburg
Wilson, Theodore Henry — Reception for family and friends, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Thomas Payne, born March 11, 1957. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
