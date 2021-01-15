Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Johnston, Joyce Newman private service Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

ELKHART COUNTY

Staup, Sharen A. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, Elkhart

FLOYD COUNTY

Been, Teala Joann 10 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Cox, Jean private service Tuesday with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Der Ohanian, Lillian "Jeanne" (Callahan) private graveside service Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery, New Albany, with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements

Huckleberry, Leonore Gastineau 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Jackson, Virgil 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Kinzer, Carolyn M. Hendricks private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Thompson, Terry Joe "Scrap" 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you