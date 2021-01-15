Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Johnston, Joyce Newman private service Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
ELKHART COUNTY
Staup, Sharen A. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Calvary Hill Baptist Church, Elkhart
FLOYD COUNTY
Been, Teala Joann 10 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Cox, Jean private service Tuesday with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Der Ohanian, Lillian "Jeanne" (Callahan) private graveside service Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery, New Albany, with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements
Huckleberry, Leonore Gastineau 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Jackson, Virgil 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Kinzer, Carolyn M. Hendricks private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Thompson, Terry Joe "Scrap" 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
