Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Davis, Norma — 6 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Miller, Richard “Rick” Ray — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ
Payne, Thomas William — Celebration of Life, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jeffersonville
Ratliff, Genevieve Louise — 1 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wright, Wanda Melvina — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Evans, John Douglas — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hickerson, Virginia Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, New Albany
Lewis, James R. — 6 p.m. Friday, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
McIntyre, Lyle Wayne — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wibbels, Linda Kaye (Rankin) — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Winkler, John T. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
