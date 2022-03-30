Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Davis, Norma — 6 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Miller, Richard “Rick” Ray — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ

Payne, Thomas William — Celebration of Life, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jeffersonville

Ratliff, Genevieve Louise — 1 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Wright, Wanda Melvina — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Evans, John Douglas — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hickerson, Virginia Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, New Albany

Lewis, James R. — 6 p.m. Friday, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

McIntyre, Lyle Wayne — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Wibbels, Linda Kaye (Rankin) — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Winkler, John T. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video