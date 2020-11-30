Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hilbert, Patricia Ann, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Gaskins, Gary 6 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Gessner, Mary A. 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Offutt, Wanda Lou 11 a.m. Thursday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ, Sellersburg

Weber, Charles R. 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ

FLOYD COUNTY

Conrad, Patricia Ann noon Thursday, at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany

Dempster, Garnet Eileen private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Durbin, Madeline J. (Sams) private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Elwanger, Donald J. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Gates, Lindle 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Pavey, Margaret Lorraine (Spalding) private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

