Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hilbert, Patricia Ann, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Gaskins, Gary 6 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Gessner, Mary A. 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Offutt, Wanda Lou 11 a.m. Thursday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ, Sellersburg
Weber, Charles R. 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ
FLOYD COUNTY
Conrad, Patricia Ann noon Thursday, at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany
Dempster, Garnet Eileen private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Durbin, Madeline J. (Sams) private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Elwanger, Donald J. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Gates, Lindle 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Pavey, Margaret Lorraine (Spalding) private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
