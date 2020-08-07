Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Burgin, Leisa Janice 1 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown, LaDonna Jayne 2 p.m. Sunday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Bryan, Robert Michael 4 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Crady, Evelyn 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Dosch Jr., Joseph E. private graveside service Monday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Robinson, James E. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Talley, William C. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Tegarden, Robert T. private service to be at a later date, with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
HARRISON COUNTY
Minter, Robert Lee 11 a.m. Monday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
OUT OF STATE
Fertig, Charles William private family service was held
