Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Burgin, Leisa Janice 1 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington

FLOYD COUNTY

Brown, LaDonna Jayne 2 p.m. Sunday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Bryan, Robert Michael 4 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Crady, Evelyn 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Dosch Jr., Joseph E. private graveside service Monday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Robinson, James E. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Talley, William C. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Tegarden, Robert T. private service to be at a later date, with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

HARRISON COUNTY

Minter, Robert Lee 11 a.m. Monday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey

OUT OF STATE

Fertig, Charles William private family service was held

Tags

Recommended for you