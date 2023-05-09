Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Sparks, Kirk Douglas — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Huddleston, Mary F. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Sprinkle, Rosie C. — 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Walls, John Carl — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wright, Dovie Summers — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Natalie Buchanan. Anyone with information on the deceased, please call the Coroner’s Office at 812-285-6282.
