Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Bradley, Alice 12 noon Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
James, Lawrence "Larry" memorial service, 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Sublett, Joy Kay Hathaway 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
Tyler, Nancy J. cremation chosen with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Allen, Frances L. 12 noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Cummins, Terry Lee memorial gathering, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany
Rainbolt Jr., Paul Nolan 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Greenville
Stocksdale, Sidney H. 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Thompson, Paul Arthur Celebration of Life to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
von Bun, Maria L. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Snelling, Ricky Lee private graveside service today, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Washington County
