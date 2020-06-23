Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Bradley, Alice 12 noon Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

James, Lawrence "Larry" memorial service, 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Sublett, Joy Kay Hathaway 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville

Tyler, Nancy J. cremation chosen with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Allen, Frances L. 12 noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Cummins, Terry Lee memorial gathering, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany

Rainbolt Jr., Paul Nolan 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Greenville

Stocksdale, Sidney H. 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Thompson, Paul Arthur Celebration of Life to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

von Bun, Maria L. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Snelling, Ricky Lee private graveside service today, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Washington County

