CLARK COUNTY

Bottorff, Betty "Jean" — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

Hayden, Sally Tracy — 6 p.m. Wednesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg

Toby, Viola Sprigler — 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Chapel), Sellersburg

Waiz, Cheryl D. — Celebration of life, 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bacon, Marilyn Ann — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Cherry, Pearl (Hogan) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Ridge-Robinson, Francesca Juliana — Noon Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Stroud, Jon David — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at New Albany National Cemetery, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, is seeking the next of kin for Johnny Lee Blankenbaker, born Sept. 30, 1952 and died Dec. 21, 2021 at Clark Memorial Health. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact Kraft Funeral Services at 812-981-2410.

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Charlene Doyles. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677. 

