CLARK COUNTY
Bottorff, Betty "Jean" — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
Hayden, Sally Tracy — 6 p.m. Wednesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg
Toby, Viola Sprigler — 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Chapel), Sellersburg
Waiz, Cheryl D. — Celebration of life, 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bacon, Marilyn Ann — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Cherry, Pearl (Hogan) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Ridge-Robinson, Francesca Juliana — Noon Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Stroud, Jon David — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at New Albany National Cemetery, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, is seeking the next of kin for Johnny Lee Blankenbaker, born Sept. 30, 1952 and died Dec. 21, 2021 at Clark Memorial Health. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact Kraft Funeral Services at 812-981-2410.
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Charlene Doyles. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
