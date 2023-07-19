Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Curtis, Eleanor Jane — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Higdon, David Jefferson — Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday at Fraternal Order or Eagles, Jeffersonville
King, Charles N. — 5 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Powell, Ruth Emly — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Knable, Ann (Gettelfinger) — Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Ridge, Jesse Sean — Private service for family has been arranged with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with his care
Wells, Brig. Gen. "Ret." William W. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Grut, George William — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Steven Scherer. Anyone with information can call the Clark County Coroner’s Office at 812-285-6282.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.