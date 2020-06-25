Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Bradley, Alice 12 noon today, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Croudep, James Timothy 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
James, Lawrence "Larry" memorial service, 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Leach, Patsy Claudette 6 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Oglesby, Shaquan Marnell 1 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Stirr, William Joseph 1 p.m. today, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Zahnd, Tammy Renee Sullivan 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Event Space, 1880 Blackiston Mill Road, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Combs, Leonard J. "Sonny" 12 noon Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perputual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Cummins, Terry Lee memorial gathering, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany
Leach, Patsy Claudette 6 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Stirr, William Joseph 1 p.m. today, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
HARRISON COUNTY
Warren, Helen Maxine 1 p.m. Saturday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra
OUT OF STATE
Clere, David Russell private graveside service Saturday at North Hardin Memorial Gardens, Radcliff, KY
Obremskey, Steve passed away in Santa Rosa, CA
