Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Bradley, Alice 12 noon today, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Croudep, James Timothy 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

James, Lawrence "Larry" memorial service, 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Leach, Patsy Claudette 6 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Oglesby, Shaquan Marnell 1 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Stirr, William Joseph 1 p.m. today, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Zahnd, Tammy Renee Sullivan 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Event Space, 1880 Blackiston Mill Road, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Combs, Leonard J. "Sonny" 12 noon Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perputual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Cummins, Terry Lee memorial gathering, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Warren, Helen Maxine 1 p.m. Saturday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

OUT OF STATE

Clere, David Russell private graveside service Saturday at North Hardin Memorial Gardens, Radcliff, KY

Obremskey, Steve passed away in Santa Rosa, CA

