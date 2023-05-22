Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

FLOYD COUNTY

Frost, Violet Wanda Lou  — Service was held Sunday, May 21 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions  New Albany

Kelley, Lynn G. — Celebration of Life service will be at 4 p.m., Friday, May 26, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Potter, James H. — 11 a.m. Thursday, The Apex of Graceland Baptist Church, New Albany

Richart, William Louis —11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video