Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
FLOYD COUNTY
Frost, Violet Wanda Lou — Service was held Sunday, May 21 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany
Kelley, Lynn G. — Celebration of Life service will be at 4 p.m., Friday, May 26, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Potter, James H. — 11 a.m. Thursday, The Apex of Graceland Baptist Church, New Albany
Richart, William Louis —11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
