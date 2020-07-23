Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Baird, Barbara Jean 2 p.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
Coombs, Emma Jean burial at a later date at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Dean, Michael Stanley 5 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Ernstberger, Vernon Lee 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
Ice, Minnie M. private service with E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Langdon, Chase private service with E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Block, Wilbert “Will” Julius 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Doll, Barbara Jean 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Elmore, Oneida Ruth 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hunter, Michael Murray 1 p.m. today, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Johnson, Jerry C. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
McDonald, Douglas Paul 7 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
