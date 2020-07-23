Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Baird, Barbara Jean 2 p.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

Coombs, Emma Jean burial at a later date at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Dean, Michael Stanley 5 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Ernstberger, Vernon Lee 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

Ice, Minnie M. private service with E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Langdon, Chase private service with E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Block, Wilbert “Will” Julius 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany

Doll, Barbara Jean 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Elmore, Oneida Ruth 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hunter, Michael Murray 1 p.m. today, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Johnson, Jerry C. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

McDonald, Douglas Paul 7 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

