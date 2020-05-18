Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Craven, Stanley private burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville, with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Hawkins, Britany Lynn memorial service to be held at a later date with Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Huffman, Shari Lynn Celebration of Life service, 3 p.m., June 6, at Crystal Springs Recreation Center, Jeffersonville

Morgan, Patricia A. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Cunningham, Richard private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Fetz, James Kenneth private service 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, with service on Facebook Live

Jenkins, Bonnie Jean Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Jenks, Ida M. (Craig) private services with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Trott, Joyce Hannan private funeral Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Louisville, with Ratterman Funeral Service entrusted with arrangements

Tags

Recommended for you