Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Craven, Stanley private burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville, with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Hawkins, Britany Lynn memorial service to be held at a later date with Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Huffman, Shari Lynn Celebration of Life service, 3 p.m., June 6, at Crystal Springs Recreation Center, Jeffersonville
Morgan, Patricia A. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Cunningham, Richard private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Fetz, James Kenneth private service 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, with service on Facebook Live
Jenkins, Bonnie Jean Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Jenks, Ida M. (Craig) private services with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Trott, Joyce Hannan private funeral Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Louisville, with Ratterman Funeral Service entrusted with arrangements
