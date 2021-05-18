Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Falkenstein, Louann Groth 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Steward, Ray 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
GREENE COUNTY
Hendricks, Imogene graveside service noon Wednesday, at Liberty Cemetery, Hendricksville
HARRISON COUNTY
Kaufer, Robert Philip 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Corydon
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Haub, Darrel Lee 2 p.m. Saturday, at Pekin Church of Christ, Pekin
OUT OF STATE
Grayson, Pat 1 p.m. Friday, at Pearson's Funeral Home, Breckenridge Lane location, Louisville
