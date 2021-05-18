Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Falkenstein, Louann Groth 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Steward, Ray 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

GREENE COUNTY

Hendricks, Imogene graveside service noon Wednesday, at Liberty Cemetery, Hendricksville

HARRISON COUNTY

Kaufer, Robert Philip 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Corydon

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Haub, Darrel Lee 2 p.m. Saturday, at Pekin Church of Christ, Pekin

OUT OF STATE

Grayson, Pat 1 p.m. Friday, at Pearson's Funeral Home, Breckenridge Lane location, Louisville

