Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Elliott Sr., Oscar Lee — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at St. Stephen Church, Jeffersonville
Hutchins, Beverly A. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
McCullum, Gerald "Jerry" E.— Memorial service was held Monday, Oct. 10 at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Offutt, Howard Floyd — 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Messiah Temple Church, Jeffersonville
Scroggins, Steven C. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Clere, David Russell — Celebration of life, 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at First Baptist Church, New Albany
Ketzner, Harry T. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
O'Connor, Terry M. — 6 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Schelling, Lynn Anthony — 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Schroder, Beverly R. — Celebration of life, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday (today), at New Beginnings Church, New Albany
