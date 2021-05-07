Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Cooke, Larry “Joe” 3 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Goode, Judie Faye 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Huber, Minnetta L. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
McBride, Mary Virginia 10 a.m Monday, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cullen, Kenneth Richard 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
Eiler, James T. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Eurton, Anthony "Tony" Lynn private family memorial service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Rogers, Patricia O. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
