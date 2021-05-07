Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Cooke, Larry “Joe” 3 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Goode, Judie Faye 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Huber, Minnetta L. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

McBride, Mary Virginia 10 a.m Monday, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Cullen, Kenneth Richard 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

Eiler, James T. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Eurton, Anthony "Tony" Lynn private family memorial service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Rogers, Patricia O. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you