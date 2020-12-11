Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Freund, James K. memorial celebration to be held at a later date
Hogue, William Harrison private service Saturday can be viewed at 1 p.m., facebook.com/scottfuneralhome
Manley, Reta Faye 2 p.m. Sunday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Persiful, Joyce Ann private services were held
Schiller, Neal Edward 3 p.m. Saturday, Carriage House at Howard Steamboat Museum, Jeffersonville
Stackhouse, Terry memorial service to be held at a later date with E.M.Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Hay, Charles LaVaughn 1 p.m. Saturday, at Faith Harvest Church, Greenville
Kirchgessner, Addy and Baylor, private service with visitation Saturday noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Northside Christian Church, New Albany
Linderman, Christopher Aaron private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Moyer, William Charles 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Morris, Millicent L. 2 p.m. Monday, at Charlestown Road Church of Christ, New Albany
Nicholson, Olivia D. 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Roberts, Georgia M. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel
Roberts, Georgia M. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Tyler, Suzanne Wolford 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Allen, Barbara Stephenson private service was held at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
OUT OF STATE
Lynch, Sawn Joseph private service Saturday at St. James Catholic Church, Elizabethtown, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.