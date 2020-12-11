Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Freund, James K. memorial celebration to be held at a later date

Hogue, William Harrison private service Saturday can be viewed at 1 p.m., facebook.com/scottfuneralhome

Manley, Reta Faye 2 p.m. Sunday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Persiful, Joyce Ann private services were held

Schiller, Neal Edward 3 p.m. Saturday, Carriage House at Howard Steamboat Museum, Jeffersonville

Stackhouse, Terry memorial service to be held at a later date with E.M.Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Hay, Charles LaVaughn 1 p.m. Saturday, at Faith Harvest Church, Greenville

Kirchgessner, Addy and Baylor, private service with visitation Saturday noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Northside Christian Church, New Albany

Linderman, Christopher Aaron private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Moyer, William Charles 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Morris, Millicent L. 2 p.m. Monday, at Charlestown Road Church of Christ, New Albany

Nicholson, Olivia D. 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Roberts, Georgia M. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel

Roberts, Georgia M. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Tyler, Suzanne Wolford 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Allen, Barbara Stephenson private service was held at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey

OUT OF STATE

Lynch, Sawn Joseph private service Saturday at St. James Catholic Church, Elizabethtown, KY

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you