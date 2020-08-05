Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

FLOYD COUNTY

Byran, Robert Michael 4 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Crady, Evelyn 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Sprigler Jr., George Eddie 11:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Church, Floyds Knobs

Talley, William C. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Voyles Sr., John Nelson 2:30 p.m. today, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

JENNINGS COUNTY

Craig, Phyllis J. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home, North Vernon

