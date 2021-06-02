CLARK COUNTY
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown, Diana 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
King, Jeffrey T. “Jeff” 10 a.m. Friday, at Northside Christian Church, New Albany
A look at those lost in March, 2021
Carole Ann Carter, 84, passed away peacefully the night of May 28, 2021. She was born on August 3, 1936 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Melvin and Jean Phister. During Carole's life, she enjoyed going on cruises and traveling. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and quilting, being a member o…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.