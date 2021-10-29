CLARK COUNTY
Brown, Mark Dewayne — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Clarke, Lizabeth Maxine — graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Cooper-Densford, Theresa — 1 p.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Link, Susan "Sue" Faye — Celebration of Life gathering, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lowe, Phyllis — 2 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Maxwell Jr., Thomas "Tom" R. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Early, Janice J. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Jacobi, Rocky Allen — cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Jones, Clarence Donald — 9 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Kruer, Donna Jo Elwanger — 1 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Pierce, William "Bill" — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Staser, Arthur Lee "Art" — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Traughber, Bonnie Sue — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Tucker, Rose Marie — 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Payne, Marvin S. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at First Church of the Nazarene, Jackson, OH
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for William Perrine of Sellersburg and also for Chris Simpson who passed away on Oct. 28 at Clark Memorial Health. Anyone with information on the deceased, call the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.
