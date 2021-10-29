CLARK COUNTY

Brown, Mark Dewayne — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Clarke, Lizabeth Maxine — graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Cooper-Densford, Theresa — 1 p.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Link, Susan "Sue" Faye — Celebration of Life gathering, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Lowe, Phyllis — 2 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Maxwell Jr., Thomas "Tom" R. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Early, Janice J. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Jacobi, Rocky Allen — cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Jones, Clarence Donald — 9 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Kruer, Donna Jo Elwanger — 1 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Pierce, William "Bill" — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Staser, Arthur Lee "Art" — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Traughber, Bonnie Sue — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany

Tucker, Rose Marie — 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Payne, Marvin S. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at First Church of the Nazarene, Jackson, OH

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for William Perrine of Sellersburg and also for Chris Simpson who passed away on Oct. 28 at Clark Memorial Health. Anyone with information on the deceased, call the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.

