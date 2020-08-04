Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Aubrey, Gale 11 a.m. Thursday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Kimmel Sr., William 11 a.m. Thursday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery Mausoleum, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown, Charles Ray "Charlie" Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Castile, Ethel Louise 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Prather, James W. private service with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Sprigler Jr., George Eddie 11:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Church, Floyds Knobs
Voyles Sr., John Nelson 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Windell, Lester Ann 11 a.m. Thursday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
JENNINGS COUNTY
Craig, Phyllis J. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home, North Vernon
OUT OF STATE
McHone, Nathan Erich. died July 31, 2020
