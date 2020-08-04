Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Aubrey, Gale 11 a.m. Thursday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Kimmel Sr., William 11 a.m. Thursday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery Mausoleum, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Brown, Charles Ray "Charlie" Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Castile, Ethel Louise 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Prather, James W. private service with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Sprigler Jr., George Eddie 11:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Church, Floyds Knobs

Voyles Sr., John Nelson 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Windell, Lester Ann 11 a.m. Thursday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey

JENNINGS COUNTY

Craig, Phyllis J. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home, North Vernon

OUT OF STATE

McHone, Nathan Erich. died July 31, 2020

