Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hebner, Carol Bowers 6 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Prather, Stephen Dale 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Schiller, Neal Edward memorial service at a later date with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Brown, Dorothy graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenville

Diehl, Louis "Louie" Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Martindale, Harold C. 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenville

Renn, Anna M. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Robinson, Brandi J. 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Augustyn, Mary Valerie 11 a.m. (MST) Saturday, email melaniedonahue@gmail,com for information on virtual service

