Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hennegan, Kevin D. 6 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Landrum, Mary Rose 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Robbins, Cecil Clyde noon Wednesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Seis, Elizabeth 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Pickerill, Ruth E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Salisbury, Patricia Ann 3 p.m. Sunday, at Tunnel Mill Christian Church, Georgetown
Treece, Betty Davis noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Walker, Jerry Lynn noon Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.