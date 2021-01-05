Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hennegan, Kevin D. 6 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Landrum, Mary Rose 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Robbins, Cecil Clyde noon Wednesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Seis, Elizabeth 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Pickerill, Ruth E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Salisbury, Patricia Ann 3 p.m. Sunday, at Tunnel Mill Christian Church, Georgetown

Treece, Betty Davis noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Walker, Jerry Lynn noon Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

