Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

McVicker, Roger Dale 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Charlestown

Mull, Amos William 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Shireman, Mary Lou 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

Tabor, Roger D. 11 a.m. Monday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville

FLOYD COUNTY

Andres, Shirley Ann (Carpenter) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Beavin, Wayne Franklin 3 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Neely, Phyllis Davis 3 p.m. Saturday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Blandford, Ken 6 p.m. Sunday, at Fern Creek Christian Church, Louisville

Davis, Linda, Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel, Louisville, entrusted with arrangements

Hendrickson, Thomas Michael celebration of life to be held at a later date

