Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
McVicker, Roger Dale 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Charlestown
Mull, Amos William 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Shireman, Mary Lou 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
Tabor, Roger D. 11 a.m. Monday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
FLOYD COUNTY
Andres, Shirley Ann (Carpenter) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Beavin, Wayne Franklin 3 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Neely, Phyllis Davis 3 p.m. Saturday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Blandford, Ken 6 p.m. Sunday, at Fern Creek Christian Church, Louisville
Davis, Linda, Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel, Louisville, entrusted with arrangements
Hendrickson, Thomas Michael celebration of life to be held at a later date
