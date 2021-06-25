Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Casey, Linda Kathleen 5 p.m. Sunday at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Jackson, Robert "Jeff" services held June 19 at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Slaughter, Douglas Roy 2 p.m. Saturday, at Park Memorial United Methodist Church Life Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Balmer, Patricia L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Osborn, Violet noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Mosley, Ronald noon Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Reed, Donald Wayne cremation chosen with reception scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Reed, William E. 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

