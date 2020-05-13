Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Riehl, Arthur Marvin private service with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Elliott, David Paul private service Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Schaffner, Alma private service today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Brittany Doty, born July 14,1988. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
