Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Riehl, Arthur Marvin private service with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Elliott, David Paul private service Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Schaffner, Alma private service today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Brittany Doty, born July 14,1988. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

Tags

Recommended for you